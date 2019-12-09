Domani Wealth has acquired EHD Advisory Services for an undisclosed price, it was announced Monday.
EHD Advisory Services, founded in 2003, was a wealth management and financial planning firm. Its owners and sole employees, Kenneth Eshleman and Stephen Maher, have joined Domani was senior wealth advisors and owners.
Lancaster-based Domani Wealth, formerly ParenteBeard Wealth Management, was founded in 1995. It also has offices in Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Wyomissing and York.
With the acquisition of EHD Advisory, which had more than $202 million in assets under management and advisement, Domani Wealth’s assets under management and advisement are now in excess of $1.5 billion.
EHD Advisory’s office at 1857 William Penn Way will be consolidated into Domani Wealth’s at 1869 Charter Lane.