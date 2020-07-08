Construction has begun on a new Dollar General that will occupy a spot along Route 23 in Blue Ball.

The 9,000-square-foot store will occupy a commercial spot in Blue Ball Commons, a townhouse development just east of the intersection of routes 23 and 322. It is being built across Marble Avenue from the Ephrata National Bank branch that sits at the entrance to the 71-home development.

Dollar General sells food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies and clothing as well as health and beauty products. The Tennessee-based chain operates more than 16,000 stores in 46 states.

The Blue Ball store will be the budget retailer’s 19th in Lancaster County.

Dollar General did not respond to a press inquiry seeking more details about the new store, including when it is expected to open.

