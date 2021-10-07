When Joe Yurick was hiring employees for his JDog Junk Removal & Hauling franchise, he’d level with them.

“Our job sucks. We literally get hired to do what no one else wants to do,” Yurick, a military veteran, recalls telling his two current employees, who have also served in the military. “I don’t want you crying to me on a job because I told you before I hired you.”

Yurick’s no-nonsense recruiting pitch included a separate, more intriguing notice.

“I filmed a sizzle for a reality show, and I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but if it does you’re going to be on TV,” he recalls saying.

After experiencing years of prescience about his first admonition, Yurick’s employees will see the second heads-up become a reality on Sunday. The three-man crew is set to be featured in “Operation Hidden Treasures,” a new Discovery channel show premiering at 8 a.m. and then airing at 8:30 p.m. Thursdays on the American Heroes Channel.

Produced by the maker of reality show hits “Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan” and “The Deadliest Catch,” the 10-episode show follows Yurick’s crew and another from Texas as they pick up old or unwanted items and try to find new homes for them.

“I have a story of somebody who needs to get rid of something (and) the conduit, who is JDog. And then if it needs to get fixed up they figure out a way to fix it up, and then they deliver it to somebody who needs it or wants it,” Jim Milio said. “I can make a TV show out of those stories.”

JDog founder Jerry Flanagan describes the show as “’American Pickers’ meets ‘Storage Wars,’ but with a higher purpose.”

Founded by Flanagan and his wife, Tracy, JDog Junk Removal began with two Philadelphia-area franchises in 2012 and has grown to more than 240 franchises nationwide. Its franchisees are either veterans or from families of veterans, and its repurposed items primarily benefit other veterans.

“We give veterans the opportunity to own their own business, hire other vets, and make a brotherhood like you have in the military,” Flanagan said.

Feeling adrift

Yurick spent four years in the U.S. Army after graduating in 2000 from Octorara Senior High School. He served in Enduring Freedom in Iraq and Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of a team operating Patriot missile systems.

After getting an honorable discharge, Yurick says he bounced around in different jobs. All the while, the student deemed “class clown and best sense of humor” and “craziest” by his senior class found himself becoming more of a recluse. “I sort of stayed to myself, feeling like no one understood me,” he said.

Yurick said he felt adrift without the camaraderie of the military, where he spent all his time with others he came to trust with his life. Plus, the military’s system of rank made it easy for him to know where he stood.

“You know in the hierarchy where you are,” he said. “When you come to the civilian world, everybody is out for themselves, there’s no real hierarchy. People act like bosses that should not be bosses.”

Yurick started taking night school classes for a criminal justice degree, but dropped out when a police officer told him how hard the job can be on family life. Soon afterward, someone told him about a veteran-focused junk removal company looking for local franchisees.

“I immediately fell in love with the mission,” said Yurick, who bought a JDog franchise in 2017 with the help of two investors.

The 39-year-old Yurick, who lives near Honey Brook with his wife and two sons, has a territory that covers southern Lancaster County and extends from the Susquehanna River to Coatesville. After two years, he bought out his investors and became the sole owner, operating with two employees, a truck and two trailers.

A soldier’s mentality JDog Junk Removal & Hauling offers cleanout and pickup services for old or unwanted items. The twist is that franchisees seek to recycle any usable items with a focus on giving them to veterans in need. Yurick hired his first employee through a federal Veterans Administration work therapy program. To help convey professionalism, Yurick instituted a dress code that includes wearing woodland camouflage pants, tucking in T-shirts, and “blousing” boots by using an elastic band to secure the pant cuffs. “I want to look sharp and look professional. In my opinion, we provide a premium service. Not just anybody could go to a (expletive) apartment and clean that out with a smile on our face,” he said. Yurick’s crew now consists of Mark Lukanski, a veteran of Desert Storm, and Giovanni Rivera Jr., who currently serves in the National Guard. Yurick says their joint “soldier mentality” is helpful for doing jobs that aren’t always pleasant. “When we show up at the job, that’s our mission. And we work hard until the mission is complete. That’s what we’re trained to do. We don’t complain,” he said. And, working everyday with Lukanski and Rivera, Yurick says no longer feels out of place like he did for years after leaving the military. “I’m home. My brothers are with me every day, and we hang out,” he said. Casting Yurick and his crew When a friend suggested a veteran-owned junk removal company could be the basis of a new reality show, Milio was initially skeptical. After his success producing other reality shows, Milio said he’s constantly being pitched ideas for new shows. “Especially after ‘Rescue 911’ and ‘Dog Whisperer,’ I get approached a lot. ‘Hey, we think we’re a reality show. Hey, this could make a great documentary series’ And, of course, most people are wrong. They’re not a reality show.” But Milio took a meeting with the company’s co-founders anyway, coming away convinced that this was an exception. Then, it was just a matter of finding the right crews to feature on the show. After interviewing nearly a dozen JDog franchisees the company suggested to him, Milio settled on Yurick as a local franchise owner who could illustrate the story he wanted to tell. “I shot a little footage with him and just found him to be very real, honest and, most importantly, open,” he said. “For me, with television, if people sense that someone is genuine and real, there’s a better chance they’re going to like them and they’re going to ride with them and see what they’re going to do.” Yurick’s crew was actually accustomed to being filmed, since from the beginning Yurick had been shooting and posting funny on-the-job videos on social media. Begun as a way to make his guys seem less intimidating to customers, the videos helped Yurick tap into his creative side while keeping things loose on tough jobs. “If you watch five of them and one don’t make you laugh, I’ll give you $100 bucks. That’s literally my laugh guarantee,” Yurick told an LNP reporter. During filming, the producers of “Operation Hidden Treasure” arranged jobs for Yurick’s crew, and then recorded what happened when they arrived. The jobs were ones that involved specific items being donated. Such donation pickups are an aspect of the company’s work, although a more typical job is one where they set aside reusable items during a general cleanout. Yurick’s crew was paid for the jobs the show arranged, but not given anything above and beyond for appearing on camera. If a second season is filmed, a new financial arrangement could be struck, Milio said. Yurick said he’s not interested in becoming famous or making money off the show – he just wants to showcase JDog and the good things it does for veterans. Lukanski, Yurick’s “truck commander,” agrees. “I think it’s a stretch to become famous,” he said. “But I would love to be known as somebody that likes to help people.”