Editor's note: This story is a sidebar to, "Silent spring: COVID-19 closes Lancaster County's tourist industry for now, raises questions about future."

For the Lancaster County economy to bounce back from the devastation caused by COVID-19, the tourist industry has to rebound too.

And nothing can propel the industry’s recovery like an infusion of money into the marketing budget of Discover Lancaster, the tourism promotion agency for the county.

That’s the argument being voiced by Discover Lancaster as it talks to local, state and federal officials about possible additional funding for marketing for 2020 and 2021.

“Any kind of recovery in this county is not going to be a real full, robust recovery without this industry,” said spokesman Joel Cliff, noting the industry is the sixth-biggest sector of the local economy.

“The best way to support this industry is to get visitors back here and to their businesses, and the best way to do that is to supplement our tourism promotion money,” he said.

Discover Lancaster had a $2.2 million marketing budget for 2020, largely funded by a room tax paid by hotel guests here. But the plunge in room demand, due to COVID-19, could slash that budget by half or more this year and next.

(The pandemic also has reduced Discover Lancaster’s operating budget, leading the organization to cut its 12-employee workforce to four.)

Cliff added that the marketing budget “will probably be twice as important as it normally is,” because tourist businesses — many of them being small businesses — most likely will lack the dollars to do their usual marketing of their own properties.

When the county tourist businesses are allowed to reopen, Discover Lancaster intends to launch a “come visit” marketing campaign that initially emphasizes the county’s “great wide-open spaces, beautiful countryside, outdoor recreation, outdoor dining, (and) roadside stands,” said Cliff, since outdoor settings reduce the risk of catching the virus.

That message will include Lancaster city among the appealing outside locations, as it’s “a very walkable, open city, not like New York or Chicago,” said Cliff. The campaign will have some indoor visuals too.

Additional themes will include perennial marketing points such as the county’s reasonable drive-time from major metropolitan areas and its affordable meals, lodging and attractions.

Discover Lancaster will be nimble and flexible with its marketing, so the content and timing can be adjusted for different markets and changing circumstances, he said.

Meanwhile, Discover Lancaster is helping the industry rally in other ways — encouraging people to buy gift cards from hospitality businesses, gathering and sharing pandemic information and helping the Lancaster Chamber to organize conversations between hospitality businesspeople and their peers, among other efforts.

It also has started an interim marketing campaign with a different goal — to keep the county “top of mind” among potential visitors, by reminding them of all their favorite things here, inside and outside, Cliff said.

With a tagline of "Until we can welcome you again, Lancaster County is here waiting for you," the message is being conveyed via video, web content, e-news and social media posts, according to Cliff.