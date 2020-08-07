The Discover Lancaster visitors’ center has reopened with limited hours as the county’s tourism marketing board implements a new marketing campaign aimed at staycationers and road trippers.

Closed since March 17, the visitors’ center at 501 Greenfield Road will now be open on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The reopening comes on the heels of the tourism board receiving an $815,000 allocation from the county’s portion of the coronavirus aid bill. The money will be used for a 60-day “safe & re-opened” marketing campaign targeting potential visitors within 75 miles of Lancaster County.

“We’re excited to reopen our Visitors Center and share the area’s activity and lodging offerings with travelers and local residents alike, and thus help our tourism industry continue to build business this month and into early fall,” said Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster.