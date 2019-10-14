The frosty relationship between Discover Lancaster and the Greater Lancaster Hotel & Motel Association’s leadership is starting to thaw.

The two groups have been on the outs since 2017, after association leaders balked at Discover Lancaster’s proposal to hike the hotel excise tax and Discover Lancaster eliminated the association’s seat on its board, the association president said.

The conflict led to the owners of 35 hotels pulling their properties out of Discover Lancaster, according to association leaders.

The county excise tax, paid by hotel guests, generates funds for Discover Lancaster to use in marketing the county as a tourist destination. Association leaders opposed the increase as too risky for hotel operators. The proposal was dropped in February.

This spring Discover Lancaster started reaching out to the association by attending its membership meetings and discussing promotional activities. That outreach, as well as a desire to be included in Discover Lancaster marketing, led some of the hoteliers to return to the fold.

Most recently, Discover Lancaster’s new interim president, Tom Muldoon, initiated a get-together by asking to meet with the association board and its other leaders. The Oct. 2 session went well, by all accounts.

“It was simply an initial exchange of thoughts on how the two organizations can best work together in the future, including re-partnering with any (association) properties who aren’t currently part of Discover Lancaster,” said Discover Lancaster spokesman Joel Cliff.

Association president Michelle Gehman was delighted that Discover Lancaster reached out. She called the session “promising” and a step toward “working together to solve the big issues on our plate.”

These include an 11.0% drop in the hotel occupancy rate this year and a stagnant average room rate, according to Gehman.

Muldoon and the association board agreed to meet again in early November.

It’s part of his effort to connect with “the entire tourism community in trying to ensure we’re all on the same page and working together,” said Muldoon.

Since starting at Discover Lancaster Sept. 4, Muldoon said he’s met with 41 people — including association members, other hoteliers, attraction operators and others. He plans to meet with “many more.”

Muldoon, who previously spent 26 years as president of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, is the third head of Discover Lancaster in a year’s time.

He became interim president after Maria-Jose Tennison, a former vice president of brand and show production at Sight & Sound Theatres, spent eight months as interim president.

Tennison followed Kathleen Frankford, who spent five years as president after serving as a vice president of American Music Theatre and Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.

Frankford, whose departure from Discover Lancaster last November was not announced publicly, sued Discover Lancaster in April.

In the suit, Frankford says she was fired and, under her compensation agreement, she’s owed $84,000 in severance. Discover Lancaster, in its court filings, says she resigned and it never entered into the compensation agreement.