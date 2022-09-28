Discover Lancaster is launching a new trail on Thursday that will highlight for visitors 21 coffee shops in the county.

The launch via an app coincides with National Coffee Day but more importantly it comes as Lancaster County heads into a top month for tourism. The idea is to draw visitors to small businesses and to communities across the county.

“The rollout comes at a time when tourism has traditionally seen an uptick in out-of-town visitors arriving for the popular fall harvest season,” said Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster.

“We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the visitor experience,” Harris said. “The opportunity to provide a mobile-based trail that will ultimately help guests discover new areas of our county was something we wanted to pursue. With National Coffee Day falling on the eve of one of our most popular seasons for visitation, a coffee shop themed trail was a natural first rollout.”

The trail was developed in partnership with Bandwango, a destination experience developer that helped create the app version of Pennsylvania’s popular Ice Cream Trail. The coffee trail is the first trail in a series of themed trails to be rolled out in future seasons, Harris said.

The trail includes unique coffee shops spread out across Lancaster County from Gap to Denver and even to the border in Honey Brook, Chester County. Visitors can check in at a shop, take advantage of app-exclusive discounts and deals and earn Discover Lancaster swag.

Ashley Scheirer, owner of Javateas in Ephrata Township, said she got involved in the trail because she liked the idea of partnering with other small businesses.

“They (Discover Lancaster) were super organized and it's a really great way to get your name out there,” Scheirer said.

After five stops, visitors can earn a Discover Lancaster sticker & coaster and after 15 stops they earn a Discover Lancaster canvas bag. The curated trail showcases the variety of coffee shops that are small businesses that can be found throughout the county from

The app is available through a link at Discover Lancaster. For more information on how to get the app, go to discoverlancaster.com/coffee-trail/.

See the list of the 21 cafes on the trail here.