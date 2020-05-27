Discount home décor retailer Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday saying the business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 created an “insurmountable financial hurdle.”

As part of its planned reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said it will shutter 230 of its 687 stores over the summer. Its initial bankruptcy filing disclosed 132 of the stores it plans to close, a list that includes locations in Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg but not the East Hempfield Township store in Wheatland Center at 1825 Columbia Ave.

“The prolonged and unexpected closures of our stores in response to COVID-19 has had severe consequences on our business,” Steve Becker, Tuesday Morning’s chief executive officer, said in a company press release.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team. However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the Company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11.”

Tuesday Morning, which specializes in close-out merchandise and designer overruns, opened its Lancaster store in February 2009. The store’s name refers to the fact that its major sales events usually begin on Tuesday mornings.