Dining out: What restaurants opened and closed in Lancaster County in Jan. 2020?

January saw openings from four restaurants in Lancaster County in Jan. 2020.

Two restaurants closed.

Seven restaurants and convenience stores announced big news.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in Jan. 2020

Old Republic Distillery opened in Ephrata, at 3 Dutchland Drive. It features 12 specialty cocktails as well as other mixed drinks that can be made from Old Republic Distillery’s liquors, which include varieties of vodka, rum, moonshine and whiskey.

Domino's opened a new location in Willow Street, at 2422 Willow Street Pike.

Pop 'N Dough opened in Lititz, at 245 Bloomfield Drive. The restaurant sells freshly made doughnuts and self-serve frozen yogurt.

Coffee Co. opened in New Holland, at 504 E. Main Street, replacing the former SquireSide Cafe. The menu features soups, salads and sandwiches, including some named for local roads. It has an extensive breakfast menu.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in Jan. 2020

Lombardo's Italian Restaurant closed in January for a major renovation. The restaurant will reopen in May.

Rockvale Diner, at the Shops @ Rockvale, closed in January. Co-owner Bebawi Samuel said the restaurant had positive reviews but struggled with coming up with the roughly $10,500 monthly rent, especially during the slower winter months.

Restaurant news announced in Lancaster County restaurants in Jan. 2020

Son's ice cream, which has locations in East Petersburg and Quarryville, will be opening a third location in Strasburg at the former Swan Hotel. It's projected to open sometime in March.

Starview Brews, at 224 Locust Street in Columbia, announced that they are hoping to open in March. Manager and owner Mike Knaub said it has been taking longer than expected to get the brewery ready, but he now hopes to begin beer production by the end of January.

Turkey Hill Minit Market in Elizabethtown, at 245 N. Market Street, now sells beer and wine.

Turkey Hill Minit Market in Columbia, at 301 Linden Drive, now sells beer and wine.

Wacker Brewing Company will move their taproom from 417 W. Grant Street to a larger space in Willow Street, at 308 Beaver Valley Pike, into what is currently a warehouse for Lancaster Harley-Davidson.

Cox Brewery Company is intending to open a new taproom near Elizabethtown, at 50 Veterans Drive. Co-owner Nicholas Cox said that he hopes to open the new taproom "in a couple months"

Our Town Brewery in Lancaster city, at 252 N. Prince St., is planning a late-spring opening. Co-owner Rob Tarves, who previously worked at Spring House Brewing Co., said Our Town Brewery will open with 10 beers and feature a light food menu of salads, toasts, sandwiches and other small plates.