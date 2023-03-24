Former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Dick Vermeil will be the featured speaker at the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Anniversary Dinner celebration on May 18.

The event will be held at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

Tickets for members will go on sale Monday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 17. They cost $150. VIP tickets cost $225 and include a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Vermeil. VIP tickets are very limited, the chamber said.

Vermeil, 86, spent 15 years as an NFL head coach, winning a Super Bowl and also leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the league's championship game. He led the then-St. Louis Rams to its first Super Bowl win in the 1999 season. In 2003, as coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs won their division and advanced to the playoffs. Vermeil is one of five NFL head coaches to lead three different teams into the playoffs.

For more information, call the chamber at 717-738-9010 or email info@northernlancasterchamber.org. The chamber website is https://www.northernlancasterchamber.org/.