Diana Martin - Who's News Aug 15, 2021

Diana Martin has been named the new Executive Director of the Hourglass Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that provides reliable information to Lancaster County leaders, ensuring informed decisions, and making Lancaster a better place to live and work. She began her role on August 2.

Diana most recently served 6 years as the Director of Communications & Marketing at Rodale Institute, a global nonprofit focused on regenerative organic agriculture research and farmer training. Before that position, Diana was the Communications Manager at the Lancaster County Community Foundation where she helped start initiatives like the Extraordinary Give. Diana lives in Lancaster City and is a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Syracuse University. She is currently pursuing her MBA and Master’s in Sustainable Food Systems at Prescott College.

“Lancaster County is growing. We are focused on making sure that growth continues in a socially, economically, and environmentally responsible way,” said Susan Eckert, Hourglass Board Member and Chair of the Executive Director Search Committee. “We’re thrilled to have Diana Martin join our organization to continue our vision to protect Lancaster County’s unique character for generations to come.”

Hourglass works by conducting research on trends happening in our community, consulting leaders and informing the public through publications and forums, and encouraging collaboration and innovative thinking on key quality of life areas such as Lancaster City vitality, public education, growth and land use, and environmental stewardship.

The Hourglass Board of Directors includes Art Mann, Sr., Charles Milner, Jr., Dr. Carol Philips, Michael Rowen, Timothy Lapp, Ronald Bailey, William Ebel, Jr., Sidney Marland, III, George Mann, Carol Simpson, Brian Davison, Susan Eckert, Liz Martin, and Donald Roseman, Jr. To learn more about Hourglass, please visit HourglassLancaster.org.