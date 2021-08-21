LEBANON – DHL Supply Chain will bring at least 200 jobs to Lebanon County when its new warehouse opens early next year.

The global logistics company recently began construction on a 970,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility on the former Alcoa site in South Lebanon Township, according to an article in Lebtown.

A representative of DHL told Lebtown the plan for the facility is to optimize logistics in the Northeast for an unspecified life sciences and pharmaceutical company.

In all, DHL will spend $88 million on the project that will eventually include a second warehouse encompassing 570,000 square feet. According to deed records, on behalf of DHL, Excel Inc. purchased the over 100-acre lot at 3000 State Dr. for $12 million in June.



Alcoa’s closing in the early 2000s left 240 people out of work. In 2006, a fire ravaged the site. Since then, the only use of the property has been to store tractor-trailers.