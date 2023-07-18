DHL Supply Chain wants to hire 350 fulfillment specialists and 50 support staff following the mid-June opening of British clothing e-retailer Boohoo Group’s first U.S. distribution center near Elizabethtown.

Those hires will join 200 people already working at the facility as operations are gaining momentum, a spokesperson said. Pay starts at $19/hour.

DHL, a subsidiary of the German Deutsche Post DHL Group, is on a hiring spree after having been contracted in October to run the 1.1 million square foot Boohoo warehouse in First Logistics Center @ 283, an industrial park 2 miles northwest of Elizabethtown at 2771 N. Market St. in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County.

The new warehouse, which is bigger than 17 football fields, is located along Route 230 near Conewago Creek, which forms the boundary in the area between Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

Boohoo signed the lease with industrial park developer First Industrial Realty Trust, a Chicago-based firm, in October.

DHL Supply Chain is holding a “hiring event” Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the warehouse. Ahead of the event, candidates need to apply online at careers.dhl.com. Candidates attending Wednesday should come prepared with a valid ID and for an interview and drug test, the company said.

Tom Fogerty, president, human resources, DHL Supply Chain, said in a written statement that the company offers associates “competitive pay, a dynamic work environment and a brand-new facility with many benefits.”

The facility allows Boohoo to offer next-day service to the New York City metro region, a key customer area for the fashion brand, DHL said previously. The facility is expected to reduce transportation costs, improve service, and drive greater agility and speed, DHL said.

More hiring events for the Elizabethtown area facility will be announced in the coming months, DHL Supply Chain said.

DHL Supply Chain has said it expects to hire 1,000 associates in its first year at the First Logistics @ 283 warehouse, with nearly 2,500 associates expected over the next three years.

DHL plans to add amenities for employees, including a kitchen/canteen with fresh food prepared daily, and an on-site gym and activity area.

The site includes a recruiting and training center to allow for faster hiring and training of new associates.

First Industrial Realty invested $125.4 million in the building leased to Boohoo Group and is building a second facility at the park that is expected to be completed this summer. First Industrial recently told investors it expects to spend $95.8 million to build the 700,000- square-foot facility, which has yet not been leased.

According to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, at the end of 2022 there were about 8,493 people working in fulfillment type jobs in Lancaster County including stocker and order fillers, logisticians, shipping clerks and expediting clerks. Entry wages in the county to those occupations range from $11.78 an hour for stockers to $24.72 an hour for logisticians. Mean hourly wages range from $16.88 to $36.63 an hour.