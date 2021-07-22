Affordable housing still is a key part of a sweeping plan to redevelop the vacant former Lancaster Regional hospital site, but it's going to be positioned differently, due to soaring construction costs.

And as a result, the variety of uses in the proposed $90 million mixed-use project is one use smaller.

The shuffle was disclosed Wednesday at a city Planning Commission meeting, when co-developers HDC MidAtlantic and Washington Place Equities presented a sketch plan to get the panel’s feedback, which was largely favorable. No vote was taken.

HDC and Washington Place Equities unveiled their original plan a year ago, proposing a mix of market-rate housing, affordable housing, office space and retail to revitalize the idle 6.4-acre site, bounded by College, Marietta and North West End avenues plus West Walnut Street.

Under this latest plan, one pillar of the project – converting the six-story hospital at the corner of College Avenue and West Walnut Street into 150 market-rate apartments – is unchanged. Washington Place Equities says occupancy of the 225,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1954, could come as soon as late 2024.

The second pillar, affordable housing provided by HDC, is shown in the same quantity but will be provided in different places and by different means.

Last year, HDC said it would construct 50 to 60 townhouses on Marietta Avenue, construct a four-story building of 20 to 30 units on the other side of College Avenue and do the same on a site two blocks away on Wheatland Avenue.

In total: 90 to 120 units of affordable housing.

Now the plan calls for adding a story to the building on the other side of College Avenue, making it a 5-story building with 64 units, re-evaluating plans for the Wheatland Avenue site, and redeveloping the former George C. Delp Pavilion at Marietta and College avenues into 48 to 50 apartments.

In total: 112 to 114 units of affordable housing.

The 48,000-square-foot building, opened as a surgical suite in the 1993, initially was going to be turned into office space by Washington Place Equities. With the switch, office space is no longer included in the redevelopment.

(Delp led CNH Industrial predecessor New Holland Machine Co. for 33 years. He also was a community leader and philanthropist. He died in 2001 at age 92.)

Dominic Wiker, vice president of Washington Place Equities, said the firm had been staying “flexible” about the best way to redevelop the corner. “We weren’t 100% committed” to office use, he said Thursday.

Claude Hicks, HDC senior vice president, indicated that the nonprofit was being flexible too. The way it provides affordable housing on the project is being “configured differently in that we are adaptively reusing an existing building instead of building new construction.

“Adaptive reuse allows us to utilize an existing structure which means no demolition. This is a benefit to the neighborhood and the environment. Additionally, costs should be reduced by utilizing the existing structure instead of new construction,” he said by email on Thursday.

Hicks believed the savings would be substantial but said it’s too early in the development process to specify the savings or the total cost. It could be ready for occupancy in 2025.

The 5-story apartment building at 213 College Ave., measuring 67,000 square feet, could be ready for occupancy as early as late 2023, Hicks said. It’s a $15 million undertaking.

Because HDC is no longer using the Marietta Avenue side of the parcel for affordable-housing townhouses, Washington Place Equities will use that area to enlarge the number of market-rate townhouses it will offer.

Instead of constructing 25 to 30 row homes for sale, as originally proposed, now the developer will build 54 townhouses. The developer has yet to decide whether these will be for sale, for lease or a combination of both.

These will go on the northwest side of the tract, now a large parking lot, and the southwest quadrant, where about 75,000 square feet of hospital buildings will be razed, said Wiker. They were used as a nurses’ dormitory, chapel, auditorium, office space, utility plant and in-patient mental health facility, he said.

The smallest component of the redevelopment, retail space, is unchanged. The new plan shows 8,000 square feet of retail space on the College Avenue side, with an unspecified restaurant among the likely tenants.