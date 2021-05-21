A developer wants to build a mix of retail establishments on the northeast corner of Cloverleaf Road and Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, with a 15-building apartment complex located next to the commercial development.

Pennmark Management Co. Inc. presented a conceptual plan for the 55-acre parcel to township supervisors Monday, May 17, 2021.

The Plymouth Meeting-based developer envisions the corner parcel of land, first considered for a Walmart over 25 years ago, to be a “center point for commerce” between the boroughs of Elizabethtown and Mount Joy that would serve new residential developments planned for the township in the coming years. The project has been dubbed Mount Joy Towne Center.

Pennmark owner Donald Cafiero, principal owner of the property, said his company is in advanced discussions with potential tenants, including a key tenant for the corner property whose name he said he couldn’t reveal.

Robert Sichelstiel, Pennmark’s broker of record, later described this potential tenant as a national convenience and gas retailer. He said the retailer’s identity will be announced after a lease is signed, tentatively in early June. He also said that Starbucks is interested in the location.

At Monday’s supervisors meeting, Cafiero said the current zoning does not support the company’s mixed-use plans for approximately 100,000 to 150,000 square feet of retail space, with the balance for housing on the east side of the tract, extending to Ridge Run Road.

Currently, the tract has C-1 commercial zoning on 22 acres and agricultural zoning on 33 acres. Sichelstiel later said that Pennmark would like to see mix of C-2 commercial and R-2 residential.

Cafiero said at the meeting that Pennmark has had “productive” preliminary meetings with the township planning commission.

Previous plans for the property by Pennmark included a proposed Walmart and a Lowe’s.

Unlike the big-box store concept, the retailers in the latest plan would be “smaller uses,” such as a convenience store, bank, quick-service restaurants and a small-scale grocery store like an Aldi, Sichelstiel told the supervisors.

At the mention of the grocery store, supervisor chairwoman Lisa Heilner suggested Trader Joe’s.

“We would love that,” Sichelstiel said.

Sichelstiel noted that the township has approved several housing units over the past year. These developments, in various stages of approval, include large tracts off Campus and Sheaffer roads that will have a mix of apartments, townhomes and single-family dwellings.

“We just think the township needs a center point for commerce, for gas, a modern convenience store, a modern shopping experience,” said Sichelstiel. “And we think that will just get even more in demand as you allow the new residents to move into these developments.”

“I must say, it’s an improvement over what I’ve seen before,” said Supervisor Gerald Cole, adding that he’s still not sure he likes it.

The rendering shows an apartment complex with 15 buildings that Sichelstiel later said would amount to approximately 300 units. Sichelstiel did not immediately reply to another query on whether the units would rent for a market rate or include affordable housing.

Sichelstiel said that Pennmark is beginning the traffic study process. Township manager Justin Evans said following the meeting that the developer will begin the rezoning process, which includes a petition and a hearing.

Sichelstiel said later that Pennmark hopes to secure approvals this year with development starting later in the year or early in 2022.

Cafiero first purchased the two corner parcels totaling 22 acres at Cloverleaf and Route 230 some 40 years ago, and later bought an adjoining 33 acres. He also acquired 17 acres on the west side of the intersection, behind the Turkey Hill Minit Market and to the west of Mid-Penn Bank. But there are no plans yet for that property, Sichelstiel said.