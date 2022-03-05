A prominent builder of Lancaster city apartments recently acquired another city property but says it is too early to share any possible redevelopment plans.

Ben Lesher, who built the 104-unit Stadium Row apartments near Clipper Magazine Stadium, bought the 232 N Prince St. home of officer furniture dealer Benjamin Roberts in December for $2.1 million.

Lesher, who is currently working on a residential redevelopment of the Stockyard Inn property, said this week it was too early to share any plans for 20,000-square-foot Prince Street office and warehouse which sits on just over half an acre.

Some of the building is being leased back to Benjamin Roberts while the company looks for a new home.

Rob Bomberger, president of Benjamin Roberts, said he hopes to find a new headquarters by the end of the year, saying he’d like something that could allow the company to have its offices and warehouse in one spot, and where it will be easier for trucks to load and unload.

Bomberger said Benjamin Roberts currently rents warehouse space in Rapho Township but also says the Prince Street offices are larger than is needed, especially with many employees working remotely.

“Now all of the sudden I have a building downtown that has beautiful Class-A office space but it’s way more square footage than I need,” he said.