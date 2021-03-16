Members of the city Historical Commission got what they wanted Monday, when an Exton company agreed to further change its plan to redevelop the former Lancaster YMCA site by saving – not razing – two historic buildings there, not just one.

The Hankin Group’s concession was the third significant change to its original plan to construct up to 250 apartments, a 440-space parking garage, a 30,000-square-foot medical office building and small retail spaces there.

Commission members praised Hankin’s conceptual redesign of its plan as “brilliant,” “a successful solution” and “very creative.” The commission did not vote on the preliminary redesign; it will vote when Hankin returns in two or three months with a final plan.

The commission vote is advisory. City Council will have final say, but Hankin clearly concluded it was worth making concessions to get the commission’s favorable recommendation.

The former YMCA site, bounded by North Queen, North Prince and West Frederick streets, has four aged buildings which Hankin initially wanted to demolish. That desire necessitated a review of the plan by the commission. The review process began in September.

The commission supported the razing of two on North Queen, as one had lost its historic character due to extensive modifications and the other lacked historic buildings nearby. But it balked at losing a historic tavern at North Prince and West Frederick streets and a historic carriage house next door.

At first, Hankin replied it could not generate enough revenue to justify the project if it saved them, because doing so would eliminate too many apartments. That argument, however, failed to sway the commission.

In February, Hankin offered to save the 1868 tavern, vacant since closing in 2003 as Bob’s Café, and shave a floor off its proposed five-story apartment building around it, so the apartments wouldn’t visually overwhelm the tavern or the rowhomes across the street.

The commission, though, strongly stated it wanted the 1917 carriage house saved too. Again, Hankin was reluctant. But on Monday -- Hankin’s fifth appearance before the commission -- the company conceded.

Commission member Steve Funk lauded the new plan as “brilliant in its simplicity. … They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.”

“Thank you for coming back with a viable solution,” said commission member Alex Folk, calling it “very creative.” Commission member John Spidaliere said, “Bravo. It looks very nice.”

Hankin’s revision does include tearing down a small shed that was added to the rear of the tavern; the removal of the shed will create an opening from West Frederick Street to what will be a courtyard behind the apartments.

“I think it’s a minor concession on our part…,” said commission Chair Christopher Peters, a comment echoed by other members. “I think all around, it’s a successful solution.”

Hankin representatives did not say how many apartments they now plan to build or specify how many they would lose by saving the two historic buildings and lowering the apartment building.