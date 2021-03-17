Queen Street Apartments, a proposed downtown high-rise apartment building, is going to be significantly lower than initially planned, its developer says.

Wayne-based Berger Rental Communities now intends to construct an 11-story building on a parking lot at the northwest corner of North Queen and West Chestnut streets, not the 16-story structure it proposed last August.

The revised plan, which was presented to the city Historical Commission on Monday, decreases the height by 55 feet -- from 198 feet (third tallest in the county) to 143 feet (seventh tallest). It also trims the number of apartments from 168 units to 117.

“We thought maybe the 168 units was pushing (the cost) a little bit,” said Bruce Weinsteiger, president of Architectural Concepts in Exton, the project architect.

A shorter building would let Berger use a cheaper construction method, he explained, saying after the meeting that the replacement method and reduced height could slash project costs by 30% to 40%. Weinsteiger declined to disclose the project budget, but estimates last August put it around $45 million.

In addition, Berger’s initial plan to use a pedestrian bridge over North Queen Street to allow its upper-floor tenants to conveniently access a parking garage there “was not well received,” he said. After the meeting, Weinsteiger declined to say who was cold to the idea.

Besides dropping the proposed bridge, Berger also eliminated studio apartments from the mix of units, going forward with solely one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. But the unit size would top out at 1,400 square feet, rather than 1,100.

The amenities would be similar to the original array – a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, bicycle storage, and an event area with the lobby. Berger added a dog grooming area to the original lineup but subtracted was a rooftop splash pool, which Berger would replace with a fire pit.

Unchanged is the timetable for the 202-210 N. Queen St. venture, one of a spate of rental housing projects proposed for downtown and the second high-rise proposed for Queen Street, joining the 20-story Willow Valley Mosaic proposed at South Queen and West Vine streets. Pending city approval, Berger hopes to break ground this fall or winter and open in spring or summer 2023.

The Historical Commission is reviewing the plan because the site is in the city’s Heritage Conservation District. The commission reviews plans for construction there to see if the new building’s appearance would be “appropriate” for the district. City Council has final say.

Because Monday’s presentation by Berger was conceptual, for the purpose of gathering the commission’s feedback, the commission took no vote. Berger expects to return in May with a firm plan for an advisory vote – that is, a recommendation to council. Meanwhile, the commission gave Berger several things to think about.

Chief among them was the commission’s clear dislike of an 11-story wing of apartments jutting out from the northwest corner of the building.

Commission member Steve Funk called it “awkward. … I’m wondering if you’d be open to pulling it back and going 12 stories instead of 11. You can maintain the number of units without the peculiar tail on the building.”

Commission Chair Christopher Peters, referring to the wing as a “nub,” echoed Funk’s desire to delete it. “If that could go away, clearly that would be tremendous. That just looks like an appendage. Maybe there’s something else to be done there.”

The wing would go on part of a spur of the property that runs diagonally to North Market Street. Berger would turn the rest of the spur into a tree-lined walking path with shrubbery and a rain garden. Several commission members voiced concerns about pedestrian safety there.

Weinsteiger said Berger would consider making modifications to the wing and the path but made no promises.

Commission members also questioned: Berger’s use of some of the ground floor for a nine-space parking area, saying they’d rather see retail there; Berger’s choice of colors; and whether brick on the exterior came up high enough to match the height of a building next door.

The detailed critique even included the size of the 12-foot-by-21-foot parcel delivery/mail room.

“With the experience of the past year with the pandemic, you may want to double the size of that parcel room…,” said Funk. “With over a hundred units, you’re going to have a lot of ‘HelloFresh’ (meal kits) delivered to that building.”