A dermatology practice with two locations elsewhere has opened its first office in Lancaster County.

The Leola office of DermDox Dermatology Centers is at 38 Keystone Court, at the rear of the business complex that includes Gracie's on West Main. It offers medical and cosmetic services and also participates in clinical trials.

The practice's first office opened in the Hazelton area in 2016, according to its website. Practice manager Charlene Roman-Holland said the second location, in Mechanicsburg, opened last year.

She said the practice has about 30 employees, with seven of them at Leola.

