DenTech Industrial, which designs, makes and installs turnkey systems for industrial-mechanical processes, is opening a second location early next year to accommodate its growth.

The company, based at 1975 N. Reading Road, Denver, is moving some of its departments to a recently acquired building at 25 Kurtz Road, Denver, formerly occupied by A-1 Screen Printing and Dutch Peddler Gifts.

Relocating one mile from its 55,000-square-foot headquarters to the newly renovated 25,000-square-foot building will be DenTech's control-panel shop, automation and robotics division and administrative offices. Combined, they have about 35 employees.

Founded 35 years ago with 15 employees, DenTech today has 133 employees. The second building will give the company room to add 10 to 15 employees over the next six years.