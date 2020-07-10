Same plan, different timetable.

Park City owner Brookfield Properties still intends to raze the vacant Bon-Ton store and build two free-standing restaurants there in its place, as it previously disclosed in plans filed with Lancaster city.

But the arrival of COVID-19 in March thwarted Brookfield’s original intention to start the demolition in the first quarter and finish the construction before the holiday shopping season begins this fall.

As a result, now the project appears to be slated to start no sooner than early 2021.

Claire Vitto, director of retail development for Brookfield, referred questions from LNP | LancasterOnline to spokeswomen for Brookfield and Park City. Multiple messages to the spokeswomen this week went unreturned.

City officials said they did not know the project’s timetable.

But signs point to the two-story structure, seen by thousands of motorists on the Route 30 bypass and Harrisburg Pike every day, remaining intact this year.

Energy Works Lancaster, the Plaza Boulevard company that provides the mall with electricity, heating and cooling, had removed the heating and cooling controls in the empty Bon-Ton as part of the preparations for its demolition.

Then the mall’s management recently directed Energy Works to reinstall the controls, so the building could be used for a pair of events this August, said George Claxton, Energy Works manager. These are a book sale for the Friends of Lancaster Public Library on Aug. 10-12 and a consignment sale.

Since demolition would take “a few months,” and Park City has already said it doesn’t want the project to spill into the holiday shopping season, that means the demolition won’t take place this year, Claxton said on Friday.

Another indication that demolition isn’t imminent came from the firm hired to perform the demolition. A spokesman for Terra Technical Services in Downingtown, which was hired last year to do the razing, said it has not been told when the work will begin.

The Bon-Ton went dark in August 2018 as the York-based company went through bankruptcy liquidation, one of numerous department-store chains to fold as consumers do more and more of their shopping online.

After efforts to draw a new tenant to the building fizzled, Brookfield asked the city Planning Commission last year for permission to raze the 179,000-square-foot building, which opened in 1970 as a Watt & Shand department store.

The city planners gave the demolition their OK in November. The planners also agreed to allow the demolition to begin before the planners received and approved a plan for the buildings and parking that would replace it. Giving the demolition process a head start was intended to help the project get completed before the 2020 holidays.

But early this year, COVID-19 arrived to delay that two-step timetable.

Demolition couldn’t get started, as that activity was temporarily shut down by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that prohibited business activities that were not life-sustaining.

And while Brookfield had submitted a land development plan to the city in early February for the two restaurants and a landscaped parking area, the city Planning Commission couldn’t meet for several months to act on it. The plan finally went before the commission last month and won unanimous conditional approval.

At that June 3 meeting, project representatives said the footprint of what will become an 11,300-square-foot restaurant will be made into a grassy area until a restaurant operator for that location is signed. The future site of a 9,800-square-foot restaurant will remain part of a surrounding parking lot until a restaurant operator is signed.

Brookfield also will create a new main entrance to the mall where the wing of smaller stores (including Champs Sports and the Apple Store) begins.