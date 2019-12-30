With his advancing age and declining health, Bill Boyd knew it was time to sell.
Boyd had purchased Brereton Manor, a small personal-care facility, 12 years ago to give his late parents a place to live in their final years.
Now Boyd was facing the possibility that the Washington Boro facility could fill the same role for himself.
Boyd, 65 has chronic Lyme disease, which was making his job as the facility’s administrator (its manager) more and more challenging.
Symptoms of the disease include fatigue, decreased short-term memory and decreased ability to concentrate.
“It made it extremely hard to handle those responsibilities,” he said.
Before the disease progressed further, Boyd figured it was best to put the facility in new hands.
“Doing the right thing of managing a business by decision rather than by crisis or pride is why Brereton was sold,” he said.
Making his own plans
Boyd, a former funeral director at Kearney Snyder and real estate investor, envisions returning to Brereton as a resident someday, occupying the room where his parents stayed.
He acknowledges, though, that depending on how aging and his illness affect him, “I may be a resident of Brereton sooner than I expect.”
Turning down several bigger offers, Boyd decided his Brereton Manor would fare best as part of Fortis Housing Services.
Boyd and his wife Phyllis recently sold the Manor Township property to the Reading company for $1.15 million, county real-estate records show.
“I wasn’t holding out for top dollar. I was holding out for the right buyer,” he said last week.
Fortis is the real estate arm of Inperium, a nonprofit that provides services to people with mental health and other issues.
The Brereton transaction marks the first time Inperium has owned a personal-care facility.
“They’ll continue the mission that we had — to care for the most vulnerable of our society,” said Boyd.
Boyd has agreed to serve as an adviser to Inperium for three years.
Brereton Manor history
Brereton, on 6.1 acres at 3028 Anchor Road, has on average 25 residents at a time and 30 staff members.
The facility was opened in 1970 by a nurse, Joan Berdiner, who lived next door, according to Boyd. He said it was the first such facility in Pennsylvania constructed for that purpose.
Boyd said she built it for several elderly men who she had moved into her own home, so they would have a permanent place to live and receive excellent care.
That philosophy foreshadowed Boyd’s thinking.
He and his wife, of Millersville, bought the property so Boyd’s late parents would have a top-quality place to live, after suffering from neglect and abuse at a now-closed Harrisburg facility.
Boyd said he took no salary for running Brereton, located three miles from his residence.
Michael C. Sheaffer of NAI Commercial Partners handled the Brereton sale from the Boyds to Fortis.