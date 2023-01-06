The 656 soon-to-be former LSC Communications employees will be entering a local job market where the unemployment rate is historically low but where their specific skills may not be much in demand.

Local jobs data show that LSC employees working in finance, sales and management or working in shipping and receiving could likely find comparable jobs in Lancaster County where the unemployment rate is 2.5%, local jobs data shows.

But LSC employees who have developed skills — and seen increased wages from their years of experience — as printing press operators or through working as print binders or print finishers will be hard pressed to find similar jobs locally, the jobs data show.

“The demand in Lancaster right now is minimal (for printing specific jobs),” said Valerie Hatfield, contract administrator and outreach manager for the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, which oversees local training programs and operates PA CareerLink of Lancaster County at 1046 Manheim Pike.

In the last month, there were seven active job listings in Lancaster County for printing press operators and for print binding or finishing workers, Hatfield said, while adding that demand for such positions is expected to decline over the next year, according to state jobs date on Lancaster County.

Income may be cut in half

With a dearth of similar jobs to move into, many LSC employees with years of experience as printers will likely face the prospect of moving into a different industry where they are likely to take a pay cut. The average annual wage for laborers and freight, stock and material movers – the job with the best skills match for print binding and finishing workers – is $36,000. Senior workers with printing skills at LSC can make in the mid-$60,000-a-year range, not including overtime which once was common.

Nevertheless, those seeking new jobs will find a local labor market where there are lots of openings and where lack of formal education won’t be much of a detriment, the local jobs data show.

Currently in Lancaster County there are 11,981 jobs posted online, 5,440 of which are full time. Only a quarter of them even require a high school diploma, less than 1% require an associate degree and only 2% require a bachelor’s degree. The rest of the job ads seek workers with a variety of soft skills — communication, adaptability, being a team player — as well as work experience, certificates and skills including word processing, manufacturing, retail or cash handling abilities that can be taught.

“If people have these skills and/or educational background, I think their job prospects are good,” Hatfield said. “If they don’t have these skills, that is where PA CareerLink can assist.”

To help employees sort out their options, state and local labor representatives comprising a Rapid Response team will meet next week with members of LSC Communications human resources team to create a plan for offering assistance, said Anna Ramos, executive director of the local workforce board.

That help could come in the form of assistance filing for unemployment benefits, resume writing, interview workshops, job fairs or training as well as an introduction to services at PA CareerLink.

Ramos said details about the specific assistance to LSC employees as well as the manner in which it will be delivered have not yet been finalized.