Decade Toys and Collectibles has opened in Lancaster with a variety of vintage toys.

The 600-square-foot shop is located inside the Urban Place complex at 480 New Holland Ave. The store is situated in a retail spot at the rear of Building 8, the one next to Lancaster Science Factory.

The shop carries toys from the 1970s through the 1990s, with a special focus on action figures such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe.

Seth Smith, the shop’s owner and sole employee, previously sold his collection of nearly 1,000 toys online. In addition to selling toys, he also buys them or takes them for trade.

Decade Toys and Collectibles takes a spot that was previously the home of flower shop Splints and Daisies.

