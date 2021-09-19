Nationwide shortages of construction materials and restaurant equipment have pushed back the debut of the new Max’s Eatery in Richmond Square at Fruitville Pike and Petersburg Road (Route 722).

Its expected opening last week has been delayed by “a couple weeks,” said co-owner Connor Patterson, citing “crazy demand” for those crucial items.

The temporary shortages are being caused by a surge in orders as the economy comes out of a pandemic-prompted recession.

As LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported, the Manheim Township Max’s will be a quick-service version of the popular downtown diner that opened three years ago. Max’s owners hope the Richmond Square eatery, with its streamlined menu, will become a model for additional locations.

The downtown restaurant serves alcohol, but the Richmond Square location won’t.