Restaurateur Sam Guo says he used to take a neutral view of Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, seeing it as a fact of business life, something to be dealt with.

It was a calmer response than the sentiments voiced by many restaurant and bar operators, who were openly angry about Wolf’s shutdowns and restrictions that pushed their businesses into the red.

But that was before Guo’s beloved grandmother died in November of COVID-19, with the illness sending her to the hospital for the last two weeks of her life -- and barring her family from her bedside by safety protocols intended to limit the spread of the virus.

The “heartbreaking” situation “changed my perspective,” Guo said Monday, when Wolf visited Guo’s Silantra Asian Street Kitchen to hold a press conference about the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Silantra was among 316 Lancaster County recipients of grants from CHIRP this spring.

Guo made his opinion public during the press conference, saying, “I want to thank our governor for doing an amazing job in rolling out the vaccines and prioritizing our health and safety over profits.”

Afterward, the 32-year-old entrepreneur explained that he was raised by his grandmother and mother in China when his father came to America alone, to get established before bringing the rest of the family over.

Guo immigrated at age 7. He attended Burrowes Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School in the School District of Lancaster, then graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Guo, who lives on Marshall Street in Lancaster city with his wife Cindy and their two young children, said the “painful” passing of his grandmother drove home the message that a business is replaceable but a family is not.

“This is only our means of earning a livelihood,” Guo said. “The health and safety of my family comes first.”