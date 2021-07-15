The Benecon Group, LLC, based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that David P. DiGiacomo, CPA, recently joined Benecon in the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, David was the Chief Financial Officer for PetroChoice, LLC, the largest distributor of finished oil lubricants and related materials in the United States. Prior to working for PetroChoice, David served as Senior Vice President of Finance for FIS, formerly SunGard, in Philadelphia. David has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a PA licensed Certified Public Accountant.

The Benecon Group specializes in administering self-funded employee benefit solutions for both the private and public sectors. With fourteen Consortium and Cooperative programs under management nationwide, Benecon offers health benefit solutions for every industry. Benecon clients also enjoy access to ConnectCare3, a confidential program that provides additional services such as nurse navigation, chronic disease management and wellness consulting.

For additional information on The Benecon Group, please contact Jenn Kristovensky, Marketing Manager, at jkristovensky

@benecon.com or717-723-

4690.