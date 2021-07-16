David B. Hanson, CPA, CFA - Who's News Jul 11, 2021

The Pennsylvania Dutch Council, Boy Scouts of America is pleased to announce that on June 28, 2021 during our Annual Business Meeting, Mr. David B. Hanson was nominated and elected President of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council. Mr. Hanson has served on the executive board for over 9 years and has successfully served as our Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner Chair and Vice President of Development.

Dave currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank. He is an active community member and serves on several other community organizations such as the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Bible Visuals International, Southland Christian Camp, and Harvest Bible Church.