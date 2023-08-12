Eastern Mennonite University's (EMU) satellite campus in Lancaster, PA, has a new Director for their Leadership and Organizational Management (LOM) degree completion program. Dr. Lebo has a wealth of experience in higher education, non-profit, and church leadership. Dr. Lebo is an Ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church and has served in various local church contexts across Philadelphia, Chester County, and Lebanon County. He also served as Chaplain and Coordinator of Spiritual Life at Lebanon Valley College. He was the Executive Director of a non-profit Camp and Retreat Center in Chester County, PA.

Dr. Lebo completed his Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership at Alvernia University in 2020. His research interests include mental health and sustainability in leadership, systems leadership, and civic engagement. His dissertation focused on understanding the contributing factors of burnout in a United Methodist Clergy population. Dr. Lebo has also been an adjunct faculty member at multiple institutions, including Lebanon Valley College and Lancaster Theological Seminary.

