Donegal Insurance Group® has named Dan DeLamater Senior Vice President of Field Operations and National Accounts, effective January 2022. He’ll succeed retiring Senior Vice President and Head of Field Operations Richard G. Kelley. DeLamater currently leads Donegal’s national agency relationship efforts and serves as the president of Southern Mutual, a member company of Donegal Insurance Group. A Georgia native, he'll split his time between Donegal’s Marietta, Lancaster County, Home Office and Athens, GA office.
Dan DeLamater - Who's News Jul 25, 2021
LNP Media Group, Inc.