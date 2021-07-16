Dan DeLamater - Who's News Jul 18, 2021

Donegal Insurance Group® announces that Dan DeLamater has been named Senior Vice President of Field Operations and National Accounts, effective January 2022. He’ll succeed longtime Senior Vice President and Head of Field Operations Richard G. Kelley, who will retire in early 2022.

DeLamater currently leads Donegal’s national agency relationship efforts and serves as the president of Southern Mutual, a member company of Donegal Insurance Group.

“Dan is a natural relationship-builder with broad institutional knowledge and an eye to the future,” Donegal Insurance Group President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin G. Burke said. “His robust agent relationships and strategic perspective will position Donegal well to navigate the ever-changing agency climate and propel Donegal as the regional insurance carrier of choice.”

A Georgia native based in Donegal’s Athens, Ga. office, DeLamater draws from a deep well of experience, including roles in underwriting, product management and marketing, before becoming Vice President and then President of Southern Mutual. In 2020, he was tapped to lead Donegal’s newly-formed National Accounts Team, which serves as a strategic conduit and shared resource between regional and national agency groups and Donegal’s regional and Home Office executive teams.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” DeLamater said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and our independent agents to provide the best coverage and service for our policyholders.”

DeLamater will split his time between Donegal’s Marietta, Pa. Home Office and Athens, where he remains active in the community as a member of the board of directors for both the Athens Chapter of Rotary International and Mercy Health Clinic, as well as an executive board member and past president of the Touchdown Club of Athens.

A Georgia State University alum with a BBA in Risk Management & Insurance, DeLamater serves as a guest lecturer at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, and is active on various boards of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC).

Kelley’s retirement follows a 42-year career in insurance, including the past two decades at Donegal.