The company that runs the Dallas Cowboys stadium says bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. owes it $1,707,628 for the remaining eight years of a 20-year lease of a suite in the “Ring of Honor” at the stadium.

The company, Cowboys Stadium, LP, is based in Frisco, Texas, and filed the claim against East Hempfield-based Armstrong Flooring on June 29. The amount includes a 2022 payment of $191,227 due in March plus $2,390 late fees for April, May and June. The claim was submitted by Kaleisha Stuart, deputy counsel for the NFL team.

Armstrong Flooring’s communications team declined to comment on the claim.

Armstrong Flooring filed for bankruptcy protection May 8, seeking to sell its assets as an operating company. It received court approval to sell off its assets, which it values at $517 million. The sale hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Claims are vetted through the bankruptcy court and would be paid with proceeds from the sale. Unsecured creditors like the Cowboys fall behind secured creditors. Those secured creditors are Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A, which say they are owed $98 million and $65 million respectively.

Initial suite lease term was 20 years

According to the Cowboys’ claim, Armstrong World Industries entered into a 20-year lease in 2009, which is when the Cowboys moved to what is now called AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, from the now-demolished Texas Stadium in Irving. That lease was signed by George Mitchell, then-treasurer for the NFL team.

Coming up Coming up: Thursday Armstrong Flooring is scheduled to make its case before a Delaware bankruptcy judge to accept a bid from a potential buyer or to shut the company down. The sale hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. Last week, the company postponed the announcement of a potential buyer for its Lancaster County operations and with it the fate of 606 jobs here, saying it was not satisfied with offers to purchase its North American assets. Thursday is the same day Armstrong’s $24 million loan from Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A. must be paid back. Company executives have said Armstrong does not have the money to make the payment without a sale of the company. Along with the sale hearing, objections to ending union contracts and retiree benefits and retention bonuses for 50 mid-level managers will also be discussed on Thursday.

According to the Cowboys claim, Armstrong Flooring has been paying the rent for the suite that can accommodate up to 30 people.

According to the claim, Armstrong paid $175,000 a year with 3% annual increases beginning in 2019. With an opt out for 2020, another year was added to the term, according to the claim. The company had paid $2,133,407 since 2009. The claim includes a May 24 invoice sent to Armstrong Flooring’s Brent Flaharty, senior vice president and chief of customer experience.

It is not clear from the claim whether the suite was used by Armstrong Flooring employees or rented out to other users. It has become more common for companies to resell unused suites for specific events through third-party companies.

Armstrong’s suite, 564, is one of 60 Ring of Honor Suites and it is located on the south side of AT&T Stadium. These suites generally accommodate 18 to 30 guests and include high-end furnishings, interior and exterior seating, HDTVs, a private bar/kitchen area, private restroom, and the option to order in-suite catering. Ring of Honor suites also come with an allotment of VIP parking passes.

According to the claim, the lease was made with Armstrong Flooring’s predecessor, Armstrong World Industries. Armstrong Flooring Inc. was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016. On the lease with Cowboy Stadium, the name of Armstrong World Industries was crossed out and the lease stamped with “Armstrong Wood Products Inc. doing business as Armstrong Cabinet Products.”

At the time the lease was signed, Armstrong World Industries had three divisions (flooring, ceiling and cabinetry) and sales of $929.6 million, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archive. Armstrong at that time was one of Lancaster County's largest employers, with about 2,000 workers locally among 12,300 worldwide.

The lease was signed by Robert M. Cohen, the president and chief executive of Armstrong Cabinet Products, who was based in Texas. Armstrong World Industries stopped making cabinets in 2012 when it sold its cabinet products division to private equity firm, American Industrial Partners.

There are more than 2,300 claims filed against Armstrong Flooring and its associated companies. Armstrong Flooring owes its Chinese company $12.5 million and its Australian company $26.5 million. These are unsecured claims.

Unsecured creditors outside the company ranged from the highest claim of $4.3 million from Klockner-Pentaplast of America Inc. for plastic films used to make luxury vinyl flooring, to employees seeking unspecified amounts of their employee stock ownership pension plan and stockholders with as little as 10 shares.

Creditors have until Aug. 5 to submit claims. It’s not clear who will get paid or how much money will be available to pay creditors, which will be decided through a repayment plan that has to be approved by a judge.

