The Board of Calvary Fellowship Homes appoints Dale Weaver as President/CEO and celebrates Cliff Hurter’s

42 years of leadership.

The Board of Directors of

Calvary Fellowship Homes is pleased to announce the appointment of M. Dale Weaver Jr. as President/CEO following the retirement of Cliff Hurter

after 42 years of employment. This appointment concludes a search conducted by North Group Consultants of Lititz.

Calvary Homes is a CMS 5-star Life Plan Community/Continuing Care Retirement Community with independent living cottages and apartments,

personal care, dementia care, and skilled nursing.

Dale will be joining Calvary Homes on October 31. He brings a strong set of knowledge and skills to lead Calvary Homes, and a desire to serve the Lord. In his background Dale has experience in senior living as the VP of Technology and Facilities/CTO at Landis Communities, and in a prior similar role at Brethren Village. Before working in senior living, Dale worked at Siemens Healthcare serving hospitals and health systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Grove City College and an MBA in Finance from Penn State.

For over 42 years, 34 years as CEO, Cliff Hurter has worked and served Calvary Homes.

Cliff is a well-respected senior living executive, founding leader in Lancaster Area Senior

Services (LASS), and a Christian man of faith. Cliff has had a positive impact on the community, on team members, and specifically with residents and their families – many of them whom he guided through significant decisions in the twilight of their lives.

Interim Board chair Jon Sensenig shared “few people work in one organization for 40+ years. For Cliff, his work has been a Christian ministry of serving older adults. Cliff

embodies Calvary Homes’ values of integrity, respect, teamwork, and stewardship. Thank you, Cliff. We celebrate you, your leadership, and your representation of Christ.”

Founded 60 years ago by members of Calvary Church, Calvary Homes is a Christian

organization providing an authentic, home-like community where people care for each other and the broader community. Calvary Homes is nestled in a lovely and convenient location with easy access to Lancaster City and surrounding neighborhoods, including first-class medical facilities, cultural and educational opportunities, churches, sporting events,

shopping, and restaurants.

Media Contact: Kelly Byers, kbyers@calvaryhomes.org (717) 824-8812

www.calvaryhomes.org

