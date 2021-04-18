Normally, the spring homebuying seasons means more business for Kyle Rupp’s Lancaster-based home inspection business, Pillar to Post.

Before pulling the trigger on such a large purchase, would-be buyers typically order a home inspection that can flag problems with a property. The subsequent inspection report can then lead to new negotiations with the seller, which take time and could include dropping the price because of needed repairs, or requiring fixes before settlement.

But with fierce competition for the limited number of available homes, many buyers are trying to appeal to sellers by removing home inspections from the sale process. As a result, Rupp’s adapted to the market by offering post-sale inspections.

“Everybody is waiving the (pre-sale) home inspections. So many,” said Rupp. “I speak with agents all the time and they say, ‘I wish I had more inspections and more clients to send your way, but everybody is waiving all contingencies just to get the home.’”

Rupp estimates inspections are down 30 percent over the previous year. But even as fewer buyers have been getting traditional home inspections before settlement, Rupp fielded some calls from homebuyers who still wanted his expert opinion on the house they had just bought.

“I was like, ‘Wait a second, we could start offering a full inspection for people after they’ve purchased the home,’” said Rupp, who last month began marketing post-sale home inspections for $299.

Like a pre-sale inspection, the post-sale inspection looks for possible safety hazards and structural issues while checking the quality of the roof, electrical systems and HVAC. But it’s only for the buyer’s knowledge as the purchase of the home is already complete.

One customer is Katie Weeber, a 32-year-old marketing content writer for Cargas, who bought a home in Lancaster Township and scheduled a home inspection immediately after last week’s settlement on the property.

Weeber had waived the inspection contingency to make her offer more attractive to the buyer, but still wanted to know more about the house.

“I feel good about the home and the seller disclosure and all that stuff, but just for my peace of mind, just to make sure there’s nothing I should be aware of and addressing in the next few years,” she said.