Crunch Fitness has opened a gym in the former Bon Ton Furniture Gallery, which closed in August 2018.
The 32,000-square-foot gym at 870 Plaza Blvd. is the first Lancaster County location for Crunch Fitness which has more than 300 locations, including in Harrisburg and York.
The gym features cardio equipment and free weights, functional training area, classes, ride studio, cryotherapy, saunas, kids club, personal training, nutrition offerings, “mind & body studio” and “platinum level tanning.”
LNP reported in August that Crunch Fitness would be filling the idle furniture-store space.