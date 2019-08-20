Crunch Fitness, a gym franchise with more than 300 locations, is coming to Lancaster County.
A Facebook post by Crunch Fitness Lancaster PA indicates it will open a $3 million, 32,000 square-foot fitness center in the former Bon-Ton Furniture Gallery at 870 Plaza Blvd. — near Park City mall, on the outskirts of Lancaster city.
The Crunch Fitness website also indicates a gym is "coming soon" at that location.
Pre-enrollment specials for the first 500 members will start Sept. 16 and the gym is expected to open in November, according to the company, which says it will have about 30 employees.
The company said the gym will include cardio equipment and free weights, functional training area, classes, ride studio, cryotherapy, saunas, kids club, personal training, nutrition offerings, "mind & body studio" and "platinum level tanning."
The post and website indicate multiple membership levels starting at $9.96 per month.
The former Bon-Ton Furniture Gallery closed in August 2018, according to LNP records.
The Crunch website shows it currently has eight gyms in Pennsylvania, the closest in Harrisburg and York.