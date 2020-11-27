In the past couple weeks, lines have been common sight at Tanger Outlets because some stores enforced capacity limits that left customers waiting outside.

With more shoppers heading to stores today, those pandemic inspired restrictions will likely mean even longer lines as a holiday shopping season like no other has its traditional Black Friday kickoff.

To limit the kinds of crowds that could spread COVID-19, retailers have been downplaying the “door buster” deals that typically draw shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Those revamped sales and new crowd control measures are being implemented as retailers head into a holiday shopping season that’s more crucial than ever.

“It’s unbelievably important. You have no idea,” said David Sklar, an owner of Bleacher Bums, which has a sportswear store at Tanger Outlets. “The fourth quarter for us is huge. We could be down all year, but be up in fourth quarter and be fine.”

For Bleacher Bums and other Lancaster County retailers, fourth quarter sales will have more ground to make up since the store was closed for nearly three months because of restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

During past Black Friday weekends, Sklar says the small store has experienced a big boost from the big crowds at Tanger. But this year, he doesn’t know what to expect.

“Ask me Monday,” he said. “We’re not anticipating a banner holiday season because of people staying home, but we’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

Planning for crowds

Monica Trego said she expects crowds at Tanger Outlet today, especially following a Thanksgiving Day during which all major stores and shopping centers in Lancaster County remained closed, ending a 15-year run of offering some shopping that day.

Trego, the general manager of the Route 30 outlet center, spent part of this past weekend studying how to manage the extra shoppers that will be forced to wait outside if stores get full. Specifically, Trego was trying to figure out how to keep the line for Bath & Body Works from blocking the entrance to Polo.

“Because that will happen,” she said. “It happened when we reopened (in early June). You would think nobody ever bought bath or body products. It’s crazy.”

One of the ways Park City Center will try to manage crowds is with the Spot Holder app, which allows customers to avoid lines by signing up for a virtual queue, and then being notified when they are next in the actual line. The mall has also added more options for curbside pickup.

“The holiday shopping season, including Black Friday, is a cherished tradition for retailers across the country,” said Rachel Wille, a spokeswoman for Park City. “By enhancing our health and safety protocols … and providing a pleasant environment for our shoppers and employees, we can help to restore a sense of normalcy.”

Longer Black Friday

For many retailers, today just continues a “Black Friday” push that has been going on for weeks.

Historically, Best Buy’s limited-time pricing has prompted some of the longest customer lines on Black Friday. But this year the electronics retailer is giving customers less of a reason to spend hours in line.

“The biggest takeaway about what we’re doing this year is that promotions have started earlier than ever, and by spreading out the shopping season we’re enabling customers to get the tech they want without the crowds for a safer shopper experience,” said Claire Larson, a Best Buy spokesman.

The spreading out of Black Friday specials is evidenced by that fact that today’s edition of LNP has a fraction of its traditional shopping circulars, since many advertising circulars have already appeared.

“Stores will be offering Black Friday savings all week long, not just on Black Friday as in previous years, to try to alleviate some of the crowding that occurs on the busiest shopping holiday of the year,” said Kristi Burkholder, general manager of The Shops at Rockvale.

Reasons for optimism

While there’s widespread uncertainty about what this year’s holiday shopping season will look like, there’s also reason for optimism, both locally and nationally.

The National Retail Federation thinks the pandemic won’t derail holiday sales, forecasting they could actually exceed the growth in prior seasons. The national retail trade group said Monday it expects a sales increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over a year ago. Last year, U.S. holiday sales rose 4%.

“Given the pandemic, there is uncertainty about consumers’ willingness to spend, but with the economy improving most have the ability to spend,” National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Consumers have experienced a difficult year but will likely spend more than anyone would have expected just a few months ago.”

Trego says the crowds she’s seen at Tanger in recent weeks give her some optimism about the holiday shopping season that begins today and which she says could be boosted by customers driving from Philadelphia, where stores are subject to more severe capacity limit of five people per 1,000 square feet of space.

“At 6 o’clock in the morning, I think it’s going to feel really Black Friday,” she said.

Such optimism is shared by Kevin Lahn, executive vice president of Waters Retail Group, which manages the Shoppes at Belmont, the shopping center at Route 30 and Fruitville Pike whose stores include Target, Michael’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“Although customers may feel more comfortable shopping online this season because of COVID, I would think that people would want to get outside and away from their computers and Zooming sessions and feel the holiday spirit and enjoy the holiday season in person rather than inside,” he said. “I still think The Shoppes at Belmont will enjoy another successful holiday season.”