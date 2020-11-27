Small local retailers don’t know what to expect from consumers as COVID-19 cases surge into the holiday shopping season but many are boosting their online presence and decorating their stores in an effort to ensure sales are strong.

One local example of a small retailer embracing online sales is the Prussian Street Arcade, which has set up a website specifically for the holidays.

Prussian Street Arcade, 49 N Main St. in Manheim, is an indoor neighborhood of more than 100 small vendors, including various collectors and curators.

Michael Ferrari and his staff at the Prussian Street Arcade started working on an online store for holiday shopping at the end of their shutdown due to COVID-19 in late May.

Ferrari, the co-owner of Prussian Street Arcade, said that his business has shifted its focus to a digital marketing strategy. He also said his business realized it should try and give customers as many opportunities as possible to engage with vendors and their products. “People kind of live in the world of what they can find through their device,” Ferrari said. “Meaning that we want them to experience us virtually and then come and visit the store once they realize it’s a safe environment.”

The online store is set to launch in time for the holiday shopping season.

That’s particularly important, because online and non-store sales are expected to increase between 20 and 30 percent during the holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

Timing and appearance

But that’s not all the Prussian Street Arcade is doing to help ensure a successful season.

As Prussian Street Arcade worked on creating its online store, it also started promoting holiday themed goods and products in early November.

“We definitely started the Christmas theme earlier than we did last year,” Ferrari said. “The point of that was to try and give customers as long as possible to prepare for the holidays, knowing that a lot of people are budgeting their money differently this year.”

While local retailers like the Prussian Street Arcade have prepared for the upcoming holiday season early, others are decorating early to try to draw customers in.

“I think it’s about creating that special, unique experience that our small businesses offer, more than the big-box store or even an online experience,” said Anne Williams, director of communications for the Lancaster City Alliance, which helps local businesses as part of its mission. “I know that some have already decorated to help put a smile on people’s faces and get the holiday spirit started early,” Williams said.

Ream Jewelers is an example of a local business that values the impact decorations have on shoppers.

Alan Friedland and his staff at Ream Jewelers started decorating the 85-year-old fine jewelry store, 58 N. Queen St., in early November.

Friedland, who co-owns the store with his wife, said his store kicks off its holiday season right after Halloween. He said it takes about two to three days to decorate the entire store with a Christmas tree and lights to create a “winter wonderland.”

“We take great pride in it and it’s done very elegantly,” Friedland said.

Friedland said the store also creates a whimsical Christmas window for the holiday season. “We remember the days when Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s always would come up with these unusual windows,” Friedland said.

Uncertainty remains

Although many retailers have implemented various strategies in an effort to ensure sales remain steady, most remain unsure about how willing shoppers will be to make purchases.

One of those that is unsure is Bomberger’s in Lititz.

That’s important because across the nation, holiday sales in November and December have averaged about 19 percent of annual retail sales over the last five years, according to the National Retail Federation. Bomberger’s, at 555 Furnace Hills Pike, is a family-run hardware business that has been around since 1887.

While the hardware store was closed due to COVID-19 earlier this year it offered customers the opportunity to virtually shop through video.

Once the store reopened, one of the managers at the store, Will Rothenberger said customers returned and started shopping in-person.

Business has continued to improve since then and Rothenberger predicts a rise in business through the holiday season. That would be in line with the National Retail Federation, which projects holiday sales will increase between 3.6 and 5.2 percent during November and December compared to the same time last year.

Nonetheless, like many retailers, Rothenberger is taking a wait and see approach.