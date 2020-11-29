COVID Christmas: How Amazon, Nordstrom, Jay Group are coping

From the perspective of local executive Blake Dudek, coping with COVID-19 has been a mixed blessing.

Dudek is chief operating officer of the Jay Group, which fills e-commerce orders from customers of its client companies, among other services it provides.

He loves the surge in orders as Americans shift more of their shopping to online. But the complications of filling those orders during a pandemic? Not so much.

“The fact that we have the extra volume has been great,” he said, as orders are running 25-to-30% ahead of what the company had expected 2020 to bring -- a forecast prepared before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. “But it’s also been challenging, from a cost and management perspective,” Dudek said.

Now the dichotomy is being amplified by the first COVID-19 Christmas, which hit high gear on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. It will get another boost tomorrow, Cyber Monday, the online version of Black Friday.

“We anticipate we’ll go up 3-to-3 ½ times our normal volume,” said Dudek last week. “It’s going to be wild. We prepare for this all year long. This is our Super Bowl.”

Dudek, like the operators of other local e-commerce fulfillment centers, as well as the operators of package-delivery terminals here, has bulked up staff, filling most of the positions he plans to add. Doing so, though, required a significant pay increase to stay competitive with other e-commerce firms.

He’s optimistic that orders will be filled on time. “We don’t anticipate a huge issue with that,” Dudek said, noting the Jay Group has invested “several hundred thousand dollars” in new technology for its Lancaster fulfillment centers this year “to improve operational efficiencies and increase capacity.”

However, several national companies have warned that some deliveries are likely to take longer than usual, as the Christmas rush comes on top of the COVID-fueled increase that already is straining the e-commerce industry.

Industry analyst Satish Jindel predicted that 8.3% of all packages to be delivered in the U.S. between Thanksgiving and Christmas will be delayed, because the volume of packages will exceed the capacity of the package-delivery industry by that much, the Associated Press reported. If his estimate proves accurate, 7.2 million packages a day will arrive late nationwide.

“We’ll all be stretched…,” CFO Brian Olsavsky said in late October in a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Consumers are being urged to place online orders as early as possible to help e-commerce fulfillment and delivery companies handle what is sure to be a record-setting holiday season. Consumers also can consider alternatives to home delivery, such as curbside pickup or lockers.

An early winner

While the holidays can bring extra stress to people connected to the e-commerce industry, they can mean extra cash too.

The extra cash, in the form of hourly and sign-on incentives, is being used to attract people to seasonal jobs either in fulfillment centers where merchandise is picked off shelves and packed for shipment, or in terminals where packages are loaded in delivery vans and brought to your door.

Consider the circumstances at five sizable businesses in Lancaster County.

Seasonal hires at Amazon get at least $15 per hour plus a $500 sign-on bonus, said spokesman Andre Woodson. The company is hiring more than 100 seasonal employees at its Elizabethtown delivery station, to join more than 200 year-round employees.

(These figures exclude Amazon's delivery-van drivers. They're hired by independent contractors, not Amazon.)

The United Parcel Service terminal in East Petersburg is offering “market rate adjustments” for the first time there to recruit people for hard-to-fill positions, said Howard Rhinier, principal officer of Teamsters Local 771, which represents the terminal’s hourly workers.

Employees who work the early morning shift unloading tractor trailers, sorting packages and loading delivery vans get a $7.50 pay bump to $22.00 per hour, he said. Employees who ride in delivery vans, helping the driver, get a $5 pay bump to $19.50 per hour, he said.

UPS spokesman Dan McMackin said the 800-employee terminal is hiring the usual 150 seasonal workers this year. It has 16 of those positions to fill, again a typical number, he said.

Nordstrom, which has its East Coast e-commerce fulfillment center in Elizabethtown, also is upping the ante.

Nordstrom is offering seasonal employees up to $16 per hour, a $300 sign-on bonus plus another $3 per hour through the holidays, according to an online ad. A Nordstrom spokesman declined to disclose the number of seasonal employees it wants to add here or its year-round headcount.

Urban Outfitters is on board with the trend too. An online ad shows it offers seasonal fulfillment hires up to $14.55 an hour, plus $2.00 an hour for weeks with perfect attendance. A company spokeswoman did not respond to queries about the number of seasonal and year-round employees.

Jay Group is supplementing its 240 fulfillment-center employees in Lancaster by making 70 seasonal hires, with 18 of those openings yet to fill. Seasonal hires can make up to $16.50 per hour, including an additional $3 per hour for the holidays.

Part of the new normal

The availability and cost of labor – common concerns for employers -- have become more potent issues this year, according to Dudek, a third-generation executive at the 55-year-old family business.

“The labor market is a lot tighter and labor costs have gone up pretty significantly,” he said. “You have a certain percentage of people who, due to pre-existing conditions or child-care concerns or other reasons, are hesitant to come back to work or are unable to come back to work.”

Wages aren’t the only rising cost emerging from the pandemic.

There’s the expense of monitoring employee health by taking temperature checks and other measures, setting up sanitizing stations, adding lunchrooms (so employees can have a table to themselves), increasing the distance between employee work stations and assigning employees to particular bathrooms (which simplifies contact tracing, should it be necessary).

“Safety and health have been priority number one since the outset” of the pandemic, Dudek said.

That focus won’t be fading anytime soon. Nor will the amplified volume of online business, he believes.

Dudek observed that, before the pandemic arrived in mid-March, the e-commerce industry was growing at an annual rate of 9-12%. COVID-19 has revved that industry-wide growth rate to about 25% this year, he said, a trajectory on par with the Jay Group’s experience.

(For the Jay Group alone, that 25-to-30% increase in the volume of orders it's fulfilling, compared to its expectations for 2020, measures only the amount of growth for client companies that it served both last year and this year. Including the impact of new client companies, the Jay Group is seeing a 40% increase in 2020.)

When must I send a package to get it delivered before Christmas? Are you sending a package that has to arrive for Christmas? Some shipping industry analysts are warning that systems may be overwhelmed by volume this year, so getting packages on their way sooner is better. For United Parcel Service (UPS), the deadlines are: Dec. 15 for Ground

Dec. 21 for 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 for 2 nd Day Air

Day Air Dec. 23 for Next-Day Air. For the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), the deadlines are: Dec. 15 for Retail Ground

Dec. 18 for first class mail

Dec. 19 for Priority Mail

Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express. For Federal Express (FedEx), the deadlines are: Dec. 9 for SmartPost

Dec. 15 for Ground

Dec. 21 for Express Saver

Dec. 22 for 2-Day

Dec. 23 for Overnight. Amazon has yet to announce its get-it-by-Christmas deadlines for its various kinds of shipping.

FedEx corporate executive Brie Carere shared a similar view, telling the Associated Press, “We’ve actually seen three years of growth in e-commerce pulled forward.”

The UPS terminal on Enterprise Road also illustrates that pace. Typically, the terminal runs six days a week just between Thanksgiving and Christmas, said Rhinier, the Teamsters leader. In 2020, it’s been running six days a week since spring. That included operating on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“It’s been like Christmas all year. They can’t get the work done,” he said, adding that management will change “into their browns” (their brown delivery uniforms) to help the hourly employees get all packages in its system delivered before Dec. 25.

“They do not want to ruin any kid’s Christmas,” Rhinier said. “They’ll make sure every single package is delivered.”

This current full-throttle volume of e-commerce business is not a one-year aberration, Dudek predicted, echoing the forecasts of many national experts.

Rather, it’s the new normal, Dudek indicated, “because of how comfortable people have gotten” with e-commerce.

