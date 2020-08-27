The impact of COVID-19 on the Lancaster County workforce isn’t going away anytime soon, new data indicates.

The number of new claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster County residents rose 4.5% last week, the first increase in six weeks.

Claims figures reflect how severely COVID-19 -- and the state-mandated restrictions on business intended to stifle its spread -- have depressed demand for numerous products and services, especially in the restaurant, retail, live-event and tourism industries.

This latest initial claims figure provided by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board on Thursday has both encouraging and discouraging facets.

While the 395 initial claims filed by county residents last week represent a small increase from the prior week, it’s still a small fraction of the peak number of initial claims filed during the pandemic.

The zenith came in the week ended April 4, when a staggering 15,700 initial claims were filed.

On the other hand, last week’s number of initial claims still is about twice the volume seen in the county before the pandemic struck in mid March.

Nonetheless, local economist Naomi Young was heartened by the long-term picture, last week’s statistical hiccup aside.

“Initial claims in the county have generally trended down throughout and are within hailing distance of pre-COVID levels,” said Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

The local uptick in initial claims was echoed by the statewide data. Across Pennsylvania last week, state residents filed 27,000 initial claims, up 5.4% from the prior week. But nationally, the volume of initial claims fell 8.9% to 1.0 million.

Returning to the local workforce’s status, the same good news/bad news perspectives can be applied to the latest number of continued claims for unemployment benefits, which are filed by people who lost their jobs earlier, already receive the benefits and want to continue doing so.

On the positive side, the number of county residents who filed continued claims fell 16.0% in the week ended Aug. 15, the most recent week for which data is available, according to the board.

The 21,400 continued claims filed that week are less than half the volume experienced in early May.

But, like the latest volume of initial claims was far greater than the pre-pandemic level, this latest figure for continued claims is far greater than the pre-pandemic figure too. The new figure is five times higher than the number of continued claims at the start of the year.