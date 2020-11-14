COVID-19 pummeled profits again for many major companies in Lancaster County during the third quarter, depressing demand for their products and services, according to their financial reports.

A survey of 12 publicly held firms that are either based in Lancaster County or have sizable operations here found that two were in the red and five others saw their profits shrink in the period.

And of the five companies that recorded higher profits in the July-through-September quarter, two said they did so despite taking a substantial hit from the pandemic.

The surveyed companies, which employ more than 8,000 people here, were selected by LNP | LancasterOnline to represent a cross-section of local economic sectors. Here’s a summary of how the 12 fared, based on the quarterly financial reports they released over the past three weeks.

Lancaster-based Armstrong Flooring remained in the red in the third quarter, sustaining an $11.7 million net loss (53 cents a share) -- roughly twice as big as its second-quarter net loss.

The flooring maker said COVID-19 depressed sales by 5.4% to $156.6 million, as commercial projects were postponed and independent flooring installers saw slower sales, mitigated in part by higher sales at home centers and other residential channels.

Another Lancaster-based manufacturer, Armstrong World Industries, also was hurt by COVID-19 again, posting a 40.2% drop in net profits from continuing operations to $54.2 million ($1.13 a share) from $90.7 million ($1.83 a share) in 2019’s third quarter.

Hurting the ceilings maker’s bottom line were a sharp drop in earnings from its WAVE joint venture and an 11.1% drop in sales to $246.3 million largely due to COVID-19. However, that decline was only half as bad as the second quarter’s decline in sales.

Lancaster-based Fulton Financial, owner of Fulton Bank, saw a minuscule drop in net profits of 0.8% to $61.6 million (38 cents a share) in the third quarter, down from $62.1 million (37 cents a share) in the year-earlier quarter.

Fulton Financial, the county’s biggest banking company, got a lift from a 152.3% surge in mortgage banking fees, as refinancing was spurred by ultra-low interest rates. But the boost was negated by a tripling in the provision for loan losses, due to COVID-19’s impact on commercial loans.

A boost in sales due to consumers eating more meals at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak was not enough to lift profits at Kellogg, which saw adjusted operating profits fall 9.7% to $400 million (91 cents a share) from $444 million ($1.03 a share) in the 2019 quarter.

The Michigan-based firm, with a cereal-making plant on State Road, said a 1.7% uptick in net sales to $3.43 billion failed to offset higher marketing expense, higher compensation costs and a higher tax rate.

LSC Communications, which owns two former R.R. Donnelley printing plants in Lancaster, posted a net loss of $111 million ($3.29 a share), compared to a net profit of $23 million (66 cents a share) in 2019’s third quarter.

The commercial printer, which is in bankruptcy, saw its sales tumble 24.7% to $628 million, as COVID-19 dented demand for its books, magazines, catalogs and office products. Its magazines also have fewer pages, as they contain less advertising, further depressing revenue.

Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Industrial, which has a sizable facility in New Holland, saw the impact of COVID-19 ease up somewhat, but adjusted net profits still tumbled 29% to $156 million (11 cents a share).

Though consolidate revenues grew 2% to $6.49 billion, on the strength of a rebound in the farm equipment segment, CNH’s four other segments – construction equipment, commercial and specialty vehicles, powertrain and financial services – all slumped in the quarter.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tanger Factory Outlets, with a shopping center on Lincoln Highway East, also struggled, as did most kinds of bricks-and-mortar retailers. Tanger said its net profits fell 44.4% to $12.9 million (14 cents a share), down from $23.2 million (25 cents a share) in the 2019 period.

Reflecting the tough times for its tenants, Tanger, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, said its occupancy rate and average rental rate were both down significantly from a year ago.

But COVID-19 didn’t push profits down for all of the companies in the survey. For some firms, COVID-19 was a non-factor. For others, the pandemic actually helped their profits. And still others overcame its impact and posted gains nonetheless.

ENB Financial, owner of Ephrata National Bank, posted a tiny upturn of 0.4% to $2.94 million (53 cents a share) in the third quarter, up from $2.92 million (51 cents a share) in the comparable 2019 period.

The increase stemmed from larger gains on the sale of mortgages, fueled by extremely low interest rates, partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses, as COVID-19 battered many of the bank’s business borrowers.

Marietta-based Donegal Group, an insurance holding company, saw its third-quarter net profits soar 128.2% to $11.8 million (41 cents a share), up from $5.2 million (18 cents a share) in the year-earlier period.

Boosting the bottom line were $3.3 million in net investment gains, compared to a net loss of $369,000, and an improved loss ratio (the ratio of claims paid to premiums earned), which fell to 65.4% from 68.9%, helped by a sharp drop in large-fire losses.

Lancaster-based Burnham Holdings also had a robust quarter, with profits nearly doubling to $1.47 million (33 cents a share) from $797,000 (18 cents a share) in the 2019 quarter, despite a 6.6% drop in sales to $48.7 million, as COVID-19 continued to depress commercial demand.

The maker of boilers, furnaces and related products said its bottom line improved due to stronger residential demand, lower group medical expenses and the impact of cost controls implemented to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

COVID-19 led to sharp increases in sales and net profits for Weis Markets in the third quarter, as households continued to buy more groceries because they’re eating more meals at home.

The Sunbury-based chain, which is the county’s second largest grocer, saw its net profits surge 118.8% to $31.3 million ($1.16 a share) from $14.3 million (53 cents a share) in the 2019. The upturn was due to a 14.4% rise in sales to $1.00 billion from $876.22 million, helped by a 160% jump in ecommerce sales.

The Hershey Co., the nation’s biggest candymaker, also fared better in the third quarter, with adjusted net profits up 14.1% to $388.1 million ($1.86 a share) from $340.3 million ($1.61 a share) in the 2019 quarter.

Hershey, the owner of the Y&S Candies’ Twizzler plant on Running Pump Road, benefited from a 4.0% upturn in sales to $2.22 billion, thanks to higher prices and stronger demand from consumers looking for treats, snacks and baking products during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, business segments hurt by the pandemic, including its stores and food-service business, began to recover. Also helping the bottom line was a drop in selling, marketing and administrative expense.

Stuck in the doldrums, though, were sales of its “refreshment products,” which slumped 19.2%. Hershey pointed the finger at COVID-19 for this setback, “as the functional need for breath freshening has lessened with social distancing.”