The corporation that owns Friendly’s Restaurants has filed for bankruptcy reorganization, intending to continue operating and be acquired by another restaurant company.

FIC Restaurants, based in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, said nearly all of its 130 restaurants – including all three now operating in Lancaster County – will stay open when the corporation is bought by Amici Partners Group, a restaurant investment firm.

FIC said it has enough cash on hand to keep its doors open and meet its obligations to employees, vendors and franchisees while the bankruptcy filing winds through bankruptcy court.

FIC blamed the bankruptcy on the “catastrophic impact” of COVID-19, which shut down its restaurants for months and has restricted their recent reopening to far below capacity. The shutdown wiped out two years of progress in “reinvigorating our beloved brand in the face of shifting demographics, increased competition, and rising costs,” Friendly’s said.

In Lancaster County, Friendly’s has locations on Oregon Pike, Centerville Road and Lincoln Highway East, all owned by a franchisee, not the corporation. All three will stay open, employees there said Tuesday. Friendly’s original Lancaster restaurant, opened on Columbia Avenue in 1973, did not reopen after the pandemic hit in mid-March.

According to Bloomberg news service, FIC said in its bankruptcy filing that Amici has agreed to pay $2 million for FIC. It listed estimated liabilities of $50 million to $100 million, and estimated assets of $1 million to $10 million.

The chain previously filed for bankruptcy in 2011 when it had more than 400 restaurants.