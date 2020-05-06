CNH Industrial on Wednesday reported a net loss of $54 million in the first quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed demand for its agricultural and construction equipment.

The first quarter net loss, equal to 5 cents a share, contrasts with a net profit of $264 million (19 cents a share) in 2019’s first quarter. Revenue fell 15.4% to $5.46 billion.

The red ink was lessened by an income tax benefit of $23 million in the quarter.

In CNH Industrial’s largest segment, agricultural equipment, revenue fell 9.9% to $2.24 billion while earnings before interest expense and taxes plunged 85.7% to $24 million.

Construction equipment, its second largest segment, saw revenue drop 34.1% to $422 million while earnings before interest expense and taxes tumbled to an $83 million loss from a $13 million profit in the 2019 quarter.

London-based CNH Industrial has its New Holland division headquartered here.