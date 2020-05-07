The COVID-19 pandemic pushed nearly 2,000 more Lancaster County residents into unemployment last week, new data show.

While that’s a huge number compared to pre-pandemic times, it’s the fewest in any week since Gov. Tom Wolf began ordering business that are not life-sustaining to close in mid-March, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

With the 1,772 initial claims for unemployment benefits that were filed by Lancaster County residents last week, nearly 50,000 countians have filed initial claims since March 1, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

Those 49,277 initial claims, coupled with 10,400 county residents who were already receiving unemployment benefits, pushed the unemployment rate here to 20.8%, LNP | LancasterOnline estimated a week ago.

That rate is believed to be the worst here since the Great Depression in 1929-1933.

Now, however, with Wolf allowing the construction industry to return to work on projects that are not life-sustaining on May 1, many of the nearly 6,000 previously idled construction workers in the county are back on the job.

That exact number was not immediately available, however, making it not possible to estimate the new unemployment rate here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But assuming all 5,707 went back to work immediately, the unemployment rate in Lancaster County would be about 19.0%.

The unemployment rate in Lancaster County before the pandemic was 3.6%.

While the number of initial claims filed last week is the lowest in seven weeks, it still stands about 10 times higher than the typical number of initial claims per week before the pandemic arrived.

Statewide, the same trend emerged, according to figures released by the state Department of Labor & Industry on Thursday

Another 82,000 initial claims were filed by newly jobless residents across Pennsylvania last week, a toll that’s well above the pre-pandemic norm but the lowest since Wolf took action.

Including initial claims filed statewide this week, 1.74 million Pennsylvania residents became unemployed since mid-March, the department’s figures show.

Nationally, another 3.2 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

Like the local and statewide trends, that number is the smallest since states began shutdowns in mid March. But it brings the tally to more than 33 million.