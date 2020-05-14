Another 1,800 Lancaster County residents fell into unemployment last week, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to create havoc in the local economy, new data show.

The number of county residents who filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week was roughly unchanged from the prior week, ending four weeks of declines, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported.

Including the 1,822 initial claims filed by county residents last week, 51,000 county residents have filed initial claims since March 1, when the pandemic was only days away from making its presence felt here.

They joined 10,600 county residents that already were unemployed.

However, since then, an unknown number of idled workers have returned to work.

Most notably, the vast majority of 6,000 furloughed construction workers here have returned to their jobs, contractors say, as Gov. Tom Wolf on May 1 expanded the definition of permissible projects to include those that were not life-sustaining.

The trajectory of the weekly number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Lancaster County has skyrocketed upward then descended much slower – and only a little of the way.

The weekly volume of initial claims grew rapidly through March, as the virus spread and Wolf closed most county businesses, peaking in early April at 15,700. It’s receded substantially since.

While the latest weekly figure is a mere 11% of that peak volume, it remains approximately 10 times greater than the volume of new claims before the pandemic.

National and state figures echo the trend – far above the pre-pandemic norm, but far below the peak experienced in early April.

In Pennsylvania, 74,200 initial claims were filed last week, down 9% from the prior week and the fewest since early March. Including initial claims filed so far this week, 1.8 million Pennsylvania residents have filed initial claims during the pandemic.

Nationally, 3.0 million people filed initial claims last week, down 6 percent from the prior week. Including last week’s figure, 36.5 million Americans have become unemployed during the pandemic.