Normally a time for congratulatory chitchat around a conference table, business card swaps, and jokes about your hand getting tired from signing your name so many times, COVID-19 has turned real estate settlements into furtive exchanges akin to receiving instructions for a spy mission.

While real estate activities are prohibited under Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, any sales agreements initiated on or before March 18 are allowed to proceed to settlement.

At Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty’s North Pointe office in Manheim Township, those settlements begin when document-filled manila envelopes are placed on a table next to bottles of hand sanitizer outside one of three doors at the 150 North Pointe Blvd. location. The arrival of the buyer and seller is choreographed to the minute to keep them apart.

Real estate agents are prohibited from attending, even to wave at their clients from their own vehicle in the parking lot.

The company’s settlement employees observe through glass windows in order to confirm the identities of the participants who are asked to text a picture of their driver’s license, sign documents in their own vehicle, then return them to the table.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“When the envelope is returned to the table, we take them (with gloves) to a designated disbursing table,” according to a Homesale Settlement Services description of the process. “This table is only used for disbursing documents that have been touched by the outside. They never come to our desk/work areas.

“Once we are sure all the docs have been signed properly, we disburse the file at this table. Then we text the buyers that they are free to go, text the seller to come get their check that is placed again in the envelope on the table.”

Related articles