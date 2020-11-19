As it turns out, COVID-19 isn’t the only force that’s pushing and pulling on the local economy.

Traditional powers are still at play, as illustrated by a 41.3% surge last week in the number of Lancaster County residents who are newly unemployed, according to figures released Thursday by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

One potent reason that the number of new claims jumped to 349 – the most in two months – is the previously announced wind down of QVC’s distribution center on Stony Battery Road, near the Hempfield Rec Center.

Some 42 of the new claimants worked there. They’re among 1,100 employees being laid off as QVC shifts work to a new distribution center in Bethlehem, where QVC is consolidating its distribution function to be more efficient, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported in April.

While the local number of new claims (formally called initial claims) went up sharply, the national figure also posted a rare increase, albeit a smaller one. It grew 4.4% to 742,000.

In Pennsylvania, new claims dipped slightly to 2.5% to 22,500.

Continued claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster County residents shot up too.

These soared 70.1% to 11,900 in the week ended Nov. 7, the most recent figure available.

COVID-19 could be the culprit here, theorized Valerie Hatfield, strategic innovation officer of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

With a wave of new COVID-19 cases rocking the county and the nation, closing numerous schools, that idles cafeteria workers and other non-instructional personnel, Hatfield observed. If they had been laid off in the past, like this spring, this latest shutdown would prompt them to file a continued claim.

The wave of new cases triggers quarantines too, involving not just the infected people but other household members as well. Again, if these people were idled previously, they could file a continued claim, Hatfield said.

COVID-19 hit the county in mid-March, causing new claims and continued claims to spike quickly here and nationwide. Weekly new claims filed by county residents hit nearly 16,000; continued claims surpassed 50,000.

Since spring, however, the volumes of both types of claims have declined drastically, though they have yet to recede to their pre-pandemic norms.