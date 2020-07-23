Gradually, COVID-19 is pushing fewer and fewer people in Lancaster County into unemployment, new data show.

But once people are unemployed, the pandemic still is preventing tens of thousands of them from getting their jobs back, according to Lancaster County Workforce Development Board figures.

Taking a closer look at the encouraging side of the story, the number of county residents filing initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 35.5% last week to 687, the board reported Thursday.

That’s the lowest weekly number of initial claims here since the pandemic began in mid-March, albeit triple the typical number before the pandemic arrived.

But the discouraging side is that once a person loses a job, it’s taking a while for him or her to get re-employed.

This is shown by the number of people filing continuing claims for unemployment, meaning they already were signed up and need to keep receiving unemployment benefits. It grew 28.4% over the prior week to 32,100.

Local economist Naomi Young explains that while the county’s status under Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic-control plan has been upgraded to green, allowing nearly all businesses in the county to reopen, “significant restrictions” on operations remain in effect for many of them. Demand is down as well.

These factors limit the number of furloughed employees the businesses need to recall, said Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Some employers, though, have said that the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit enacted due to the pandemic also is deterring jobless people from pursuing jobs on the low end of the wage scale. It expires Saturday, though a Congressional extension is possible.

The statewide figure for initial claims matched the local trend but the nationwide number did not.

Statewide, the number of initial claims slid 15.2% to 38,000, it was reported Thursday. But the nationwide number rose 8.3% to 1.42 million.