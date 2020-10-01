The spring flood of new unemployment claims unleashed by COVID-19 in Lancaster County continues to slow toward an autumn trickle, new data shows.

Lancaster County residents filed 10.4% fewer new claims for unemployment benefits last week, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported Thursday.

The drop to 266 new claims last week from 297 the prior week brings the weekly volume a step closer to the pre-pandemic norm of about 200 new claims per week.

That figure skyrocketed when the pandemic arrived in mid-March, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down all but life-sustaining business facilities and restrict travel in an effort to control its spread.

The weekly volume of local new claims (formally known as initial claims) peaked in early April at 15,700.

It’s been retreating steadily since, as Wolf has gradually loosened many of the restrictions on business operations and travel because new COVID-19 cases have ebbed.

A month into fall semester, COVID-19 cases remain relatively low at Lancaster County colleges More than a month into the fall semester, COVID-19 cases remain relatively low across the four largest colleges in Lancaster County.

The trend was repeated across Pennsylvania and the nationwide. Statewide, new claims dipped 1.6% to 22,400. Nationwide, the number of new claims fell 4.1% to 837,000.

A second indicator of workforce vitality -- continued claims for unemployment benefits filed by people who already are jobless -- also sustained its usual pattern, the board’s latest data shows.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Overall, continued claims likewise have been dwindling for months, but have done so by following an inexplicable path that local experts can’t definitively explain.

Continued claims here drop substantially one week, rise modestly the next, then drop substantially, etc.

And in the week ended Sept. 19, the most recent week for which data is available, continued claims stuck to the script. They increased a modest 4.6% to 18,700 after decreasing 13.5% the prior week.

Taking the long view, though, the volume of continued claims is down sharply from the 50,900 in early May. Yet this indicator has not progressed as much as new claims have.

Continued claims are more than four times higher than the pre-pandemic norm of about 4,000 a week, indicating the county remains in a recession.

The level of continued claims is still elevated well above that pre-pandemic level because restaurants, hotels, stores, live entertainment and some other sizable economic sectors are still struggling to recover.

The volume of new and continued claims are timely gauges of the health of the county economy, more so than the state’s monthly release of the county unemployment rate.

For example, on Tuesday the state announced that Lancaster County’s unemployment rate in August was 7.9%, based on data gathered the second week of that month. Back then, the county had 378 new claims and 21,400 continued claims. The picture is brighter now.