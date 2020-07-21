Fulton Financial on Tuesday reported a 33.8% drop in second quarter net profits, with COVID-19 having “a significant impact” on the results.

Lancaster-based Fulton had net profits of $39.6 million (24 cents a share), down from $59.8 million (35 cents a share) in the 2019 quarter.

Slashing the bottom line was a four-fold increase in the provision for loan losses to $19.6 million, as Fulton estimated the impact of COVID-19 on its loan portfolio.

The higher provision caused net interest income to fall 16.5%, offset slightly by a 3.0% rise in noninterest income, a 0.8% drop in noninterest expense and a 33.8% decline in income tax expense.

Fulton, with assets of $24.6 billion at June 30, is the owner of Fulton Bank, the county’s biggest bank, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. statistics.